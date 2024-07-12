Council welcomes change of shirt sponsor at Blackpool FC
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The club came under fire last year when it announced a multi-year deal with global online casino and betting company LeoVegas.
The town’s director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura, council leader Lynn Williams and community leaders expressed disappointment at the move, with Coun Williams saying it was “the wrong decision” due to the high proportion of residents “who experience harm from their gambling.”
Dr Rajpura warned gambling was “becoming a big public health issue” and said he was disappointed having previously worked with the club on the Get Vocal mental health campaign.
Now this year the club has announced new shirt sponsors, which are both local businesses, saying it wanted to “move in a different direction.”
A club spokesperson said: “The club is delighted to welcome two local businesses in TreadTracker.com and Pleasure Beach Resort as our new front of shirt sponsors for the upcoming season.
“Whilst we thank LeoVegas for all of their support on an international scale last season, the club wanted to move in a different direction going forwards.
“The prospect of working alongside businesses within Blackpool and helping to boost the local economy as much as possible is vitally important as we look to shine a light on all things good within our town.”
Welcoming the new sponsors, Coun Williams said: “Blackpool Football Club plays a vital role in the heart of our community. It is great to see two local companies supporting the team in the upcoming season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.