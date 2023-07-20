Health and council chiefs as well as community leaders have expressed disappointment at the club’s multi-year deal with LeoVegas.

It comes after the NHS announced it is setting up a specialist support centre in Blackpool to help gambling addicts as concern grows about the impact on people’s health.

The new shirts on sale in the club shop

But Blackpool FC said the deal was important for the financial stability of the club and it would be working with projects to combat addictions of all kinds.

Children’s shirts will still sport the Utilita logo which was the main shirt sponsor last year.

In previous years shirt sponsorship has advertised the council’s VisitBlackpool tourism arm, and Get Vocal – a mental health campaign.

‘Wrong decision’

Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium

Blackpool’s director of public health, Dr Arif Rajpura ,said he was “incredibly disappointed” with the decision to use a gambling company this season.

He tweeted: “Gambling is becoming a big public health issue. After all the work we have done together on the Get Vocal mental health campaign I really didn’t expect this.”

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said it was the “wrong decision”.

She said: “While we appreciate Blackpool Football Club is a business with commercial decisions to make, I share the view of our director of public health that this is the wrong decision.

Leader of Blackpool Council Lynn Williams described the deal as the "wrong decision"

“Gambling is increasingly becoming a major public health issue and can lead to many problems including financial debt and difficulty, mental health problems and in some cases suicide, relationship breakdowns, job loss.

“Estimates show there are a higher proportion of people in Blackpool who experience harm from their gambling than the national average.”

Gambling is already heavily prevalent in sports sponsorship, with the EFL Division One, which Blackpool will play in, already sponsored by Sky Bet.

It is not known how much the Seasiders’ deal is worth, but as an online casino and sports betting company LeoVegas is a global brand whose other partners include Italian giants Inter Milan.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Football Club said: “Blackpool FC continues to work tirelessly to become a self-sustainable football club.

“Whilst other clubs may report large financial losses in order to supplement quick rises through the divisions, the club is not willing to risk the longevity and future of the football club in this manner.

“As such, taking advantage of commercial deals such as this go a long way in helping to compete with those around us.”

The club did say they recognise the dangers of gambling and would be working in the community to combat it.

The spokesperson added: “Despite the fact betting companies continue to feature so prominently in football, the club recognises the dangers gambling has on a large number of people.

“The club and Community Trust continue to work on various projects to combat addictions of all kinds within Blackpool and the surrounding areas, such as a programme for football fans to learn how to change their relationship with betting.

“All clubs across the EFL will also take part in Safer Gambling Week in November, with the club hosting a designated fixture to promote this vital cause. Details on this will be confirmed in due course.”

Some fans have also expressed dismay at the choice of sponsor – but with the club’s revenue expected to fall due to its relegation this season, new sources of income are to be expected.

Andy Higgins, from The Armfield Club which is a meeting place for fans, said: “I know some fans have been dismayed as gambling causes such harm to certain members of the community and it’s quite a reversal from the previous sponsors ‘Get Vocal’.

“That said, as supporters we are not party to the financial benefits of the deal and the revenue it brings into the football club.”

The NHS in England says there has been a steep rise in demand for support for gambling-related harm with around 1,400 patients referred nationally last year for help.

This is an increase of more than a third on the previous 12 months and has prompted the decision to open seven new gambling addiction clinics – including one in Blackpool – to add to the eight already operating.

Community leaders in the resort warn it is vital to provide support and messaging around responsible gambling.

Deborah Terras, director of youth social action organisation The Washington Group, said: “I have a fantastic relationship with Blackpool FC and they do some outstanding work in the community, including supporting International Mens Day.

“There is growing concern regarding gambling in the town in that the easiness of access to betting is becoming a town wide pandemic.

“We see the cost of living is pushing people into drastic measures including the illusion that quick wins to support cash flow deficit is a solution, whereby it’s simply a sticky plaster.

“Online gambling continues to influence young people in particular young men, this leads to a tsunami of issues including addiction, illness, debt, family breakdown, vulnerability and poor mental health.

“I hope Blackpool FC can review their sponsorship and explore how they can support the education of the impact of gambling and put in place action to influence responsible gambling and investment in the community.”

Dave Blacker, a youth work at Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, said: “As a youth worker and a season ticket holder, l am very much hoping the club will, in its literature and use of its electronic ground notice board etc make a point of highlighting the key gambling aware messages.”

Support for gambling issues

Meanwhile there are ongoing programmes in Blackpool to support those people who are struggling to control their gambling.

Coun Williams said: “As a council we now have a multi-agency partnership to tackle gambling-related harms.

“We are developing an action plan using a public health approach to tackle this issue, with the voice of lived experience embedded in everything we do.

“Already, peer support has been made available through Empowerment’s lived experience team and specialist training has been rolled out to frontline workers across the town, who are most likely to come into contact with people who are struggling.

“We will also be asking young people for their opinions in order to see prevalence of gambling and gambling harms.

“We have also signed the ‘Workplace Charter to Reduce Gambling Related Harms’ as we are very aware of the effect that harmful gambling can have on individuals’ health and wellbeing as well as the knock-on effect for those close to them.”

