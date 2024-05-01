Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Council has now formally made a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to buy up land needed to build a £65m multiversity in the town centre.

People can view the order at the Bickerstaffe House council offices in Talbot Road or at the Town Hall and have until May 24 to make objections.

Artist's impression of proposed multiversity

It will be submitted to the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and if confirmed will give the go-ahead for further property acquisition towards redevelopment of the site between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street.

A planning application for the development, which includes the demolition of 59 homes and outline permission for the three new buildings, with the tallest up to five storeys in height, was approved by the council's Planning Committee in April.

Much of the property needed has already been acquired by negotiation with the CPO being used to enable the remainder of the site to be assembled to create the new education campus.

The area fronting Cookson Street which will be cleared

The council is continuing to offer support to anyone who is displaced by the redevelopment scheme funded by the Town Deal and Levelling Up grants.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration at Blackpool Council, said: “We fully understand the impact on people living in the properties in the Multiversity area, as we are buying their homes. We continue to support any residents who have to move as a result, and nobody will be asked to move out without reasonable warning and support to find somewhere else suitable to live.

“We have also provided an advice service independent of the team negotiating to buy the properties and they are available to be contacted by any residents affected who have questions regarding the sale or support in finding a new home. This has not changed even though we are now in the next stage of the formal legal process with the CPO.