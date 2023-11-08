Stronger powers to control dogs around lakes and ponds in Blackpool’s parks look set to be introduced after residents came out strongly in favour of the move.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Results from a 10-week consultation into a new public space protection order (PSPO) for open spaces and cemeteries in the town showed nearly 83 per cent agreed with dogs having to be on leads near council-owned water features.

It follows anger in the community after two fatal attacks on swans on Stanley Park Lake, believed to have been by dogs not on leads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley Park Lake

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respondents to the consultation also overwhelmingly supported moves to give police and council officers stronger powers to tackle anti-social behaviour – including alcohol-related – in parks and open spaces with nearly 98 per cent in favour.

Blackpool Council’s Environment Scrutiny Committee is being asked to support the proposed PSPO when it meets on Wednesday, November 15.

The proposals include additional powers to deal with the following using one PSPO that covers all areas:

Dogs off leads near council-owned water bodies of Blackpool

Illegal or unauthorised camping including the use of tents/caravans and other vehicle

People causing harassment, alarm, distress or vandalism

People causing anti-social behaviour

Substance and alcohol misuse

Unauthorised vehicles driving within the area

A report to the committee said: “The problem of most concern which was reported by respondents as ‘dogs off-lead’ focussing on the impact to wildlife, the behaviour of irresponsible owners and those dogs approaching other dogs, children and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Comments from a significant proportion of respondents have asked for better enforcement including CCTV, more park wardens and better police presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An emerging theme was the concern about scooters/cyclists/motorbikes with primarily their speed being unnerving for some.”

There are already PSPOs in place in Blackpool but the consultation was held so the council could review the current controls.

There were a total of 1,483 responses to the consultation held over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as concerns over the control of dogs, around two-thirds of respondents said alcohol misuse is a ‘very big’ or ‘fairly big’ problem in Blackpool’s parks and green open spaces.

Concerns were also raised about unruly behaviour in cemeteries in the town, with almost 29 per cent of respondents saying ‘people causing harassment, alarm, distress or vandalism’ is a ‘very big’ or ‘fairly big’ problem in Blackpool’s cemeteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 30 per cent also said alcohol misuse was an issue in cemeteries.

Organisations which took part in the consultation included Brambles Wildlife Rescue which said there had been “regular dog attacks on swans, ducks etc” at Stanley Park, some of which had been fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as around the lake at Stanley Park, areas where dogs would have to be on leads also include around water at the Devonshire Road Rock Gardens, and the lake at Kincraig Nature Reserve in North Shore.

A response from the Friends of Layton Cemetery said some people felt threatened by drunken people, adding there are regularly “groups of people drinking alcohol, smoking cannabis and littering within Layton Cemetery.”