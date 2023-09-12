A swan had to be put to sleep after a suspected dog attack, as an animal rescue charity warn that Stanley Park is ‘not a safe place’ for wildlife.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doris had to be put to sleep after a suspected dog attack left her with her shoulder ripped out of the joint and a severe compound wing fracture (bones irreparably sticking out).

The well-loved swan had five signets, with her partner Boris. The rescue volunteer said it will ‘forever be etched on our mind when we had to take her away from her babies this evening never to return.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doris had to be put to sleep after a dog attack, and leaves behind 5 signets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brambles Wildlife Rescue are asking visitors to leave a bit of extra food for the signets – but said ‘bereft’ Boris will likely suffer the most.

Justin Greenhalgh, co-founder of Brambles, said: “[The signets] will survive without her, Boris will likely take care of them but swans are renowned for experiencing intense grief and 'dying from a broken heart'. Boris will suffer the most in our view.”

Doris’ death has prompted a renewed call to control dogs near the Stanley Park lake.

"These deaths wiill not stop, in our opinion, until the park enforces dogs on leads around wildlife and reinstalls it's rangers to police it. This is now the fifth dog attack on wildlife on Stanley Park since the beginning of the year and the second fatal one. Stanley Park is not a safe place for wildlife.”

Blackpool Council held a consultation for the potential introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town’s parks and green open spaces.