The 11-year-old swan, known as Jesse, was attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was reportedly off its lead in the park around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 5).

Jesse only recovered from a previous dog attack last month. Brambles Wildlife Rescue took her into its care and nursed her back to strength before returning her to the boating lake in Stanley Park.

In our video, you can watch Brambles volunteer Mel Greenhalgh release Jesse back into the boating lake after the charity helped her recover from her last dog attack.

The Brambles team said they were devastated to learn that Jesse – “the gentlest of giants” – had again been attacked. This time, she was found dead at the scene on the boat ramp next to the lake.

The fatal attack was witnessed by horrified park staff who said the Staffie owner grabbed his dog and made a hasty exit from the park. But it was too late for Jesse.

The incident was reported to Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council, and Brambles Wildlife Rescue is urging the authorities to take action.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have been made aware of this incident but it’s one for the council in the first instance and they’ll report it to us again if they think it necessary.”

Jesse the Swan was killed in a suspected dog attack in Stanley Park, Blackpool at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 5. Picture by Brambles Wildlife Rescue

Swans are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and anyone found guilty of unlawfully killing them can be fined up to £5,000.

“She was the gentlest of giants”

Mel Greenhalgh, of Brambles Wildlife Rescue, believes Blackpool Council should make it a requirement for all dogs to be kept on leads in specific public spaces, including parts of Stanley Park.

She said Jesse’s death has left her and her team ‘heartbroken’ and she is asking anyone with similar concerns over off-lead dogs to make their views heard in a consultation currently being run by Blackpool Council.

Brambles Wildlife Rescue volunteer Mel Greenhalgh releasing Jesse the swan back into the boating lake at Stanley Park on June 2. The animal charity cared for Jesse for two weeks and nursed her back to health after an earlier dog attack in May. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm

“There are no words for how we feel,” said Mel. “She stayed with us after the last attack dog last month which nearly killed her.

"We managed to rehabilitate her and it was a joy to see her return to her home in the boating lake. Sadly, her second chance at life didn’t last long.

"The only thing we can do for Jesse now is to not let her horrific death be in vain.

"Please add your view to the Council consultation with regards to dogs off leads in specific areas of Stanley Park - whatever your view, please take the time to voice it.

"RIP Jesse, may the next world be amazing for you our love.”

Could the Council ban dogs off lead?

Blackpool Council are asking for the community’s views on the potential introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town’s parks and green open spaces.

The Council website says: “The PSPO is proposed because of a number of negative behaviours presented by some individuals which have impacted on our environment and the enjoyment of our parks and open spaces by residents and visitors.”

