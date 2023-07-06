News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Blackpool swan mauled to death by Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Stanley Park

A swan has been mauled to death by a dog in Stanley Park, sparking debate over whether dogs should be kept on leads in public spaces.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST- 3 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST

The 11-year-old swan, known as Jesse, was attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was reportedly off its lead in the park around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 5).

Jesse only recovered from a previous dog attack last month. Brambles Wildlife Rescue took her into its care and nursed her back to strength before returning her to the boating lake in Stanley Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In our video, you can watch Brambles volunteer Mel Greenhalgh release Jesse back into the boating lake after the charity helped her recover from her last dog attack.

Most Popular

The Brambles team said they were devastated to learn that Jesse – “the gentlest of giants” – had again been attacked. This time, she was found dead at the scene on the boat ramp next to the lake.

The fatal attack was witnessed by horrified park staff who said the Staffie owner grabbed his dog and made a hasty exit from the park. But it was too late for Jesse.

The incident was reported to Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council, and Brambles Wildlife Rescue is urging the authorities to take action.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have been made aware of this incident but it’s one for the council in the first instance and they’ll report it to us again if they think it necessary.”

Jesse the Swan was killed in a suspected dog attack in Stanley Park, Blackpool at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 5. Picture by Brambles Wildlife RescueJesse the Swan was killed in a suspected dog attack in Stanley Park, Blackpool at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 5. Picture by Brambles Wildlife Rescue
Jesse the Swan was killed in a suspected dog attack in Stanley Park, Blackpool at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 5. Picture by Brambles Wildlife Rescue
Hide Ad

Swans are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and anyone found guilty of unlawfully killing them can be fined up to £5,000.

“She was the gentlest of giants”

Mel Greenhalgh, of Brambles Wildlife Rescue, believes Blackpool Council should make it a requirement for all dogs to be kept on leads in specific public spaces, including parts of Stanley Park.

She said Jesse’s death has left her and her team ‘heartbroken’ and she is asking anyone with similar concerns over off-lead dogs to make their views heard in a consultation currently being run by Blackpool Council.

Brambles Wildlife Rescue volunteer Mel Greenhalgh releasing Jesse the swan back into the boating lake at Stanley Park on June 2. The animal charity cared for Jesse for two weeks and nursed her back to health after an earlier dog attack in May. Picture by Elizabeth GommBrambles Wildlife Rescue volunteer Mel Greenhalgh releasing Jesse the swan back into the boating lake at Stanley Park on June 2. The animal charity cared for Jesse for two weeks and nursed her back to health after an earlier dog attack in May. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm
Brambles Wildlife Rescue volunteer Mel Greenhalgh releasing Jesse the swan back into the boating lake at Stanley Park on June 2. The animal charity cared for Jesse for two weeks and nursed her back to health after an earlier dog attack in May. Picture by Elizabeth Gomm
Hide Ad

“There are no words for how we feel,” said Mel. “She stayed with us after the last attack dog last month which nearly killed her.

"We managed to rehabilitate her and it was a joy to see her return to her home in the boating lake. Sadly, her second chance at life didn’t last long.

Hide Ad

"The only thing we can do for Jesse now is to not let her horrific death be in vain.

"Please add your view to the Council consultation with regards to dogs off leads in specific areas of Stanley Park - whatever your view, please take the time to voice it.

Hide Ad

"RIP Jesse, may the next world be amazing for you our love.”

Could the Council ban dogs off lead?

Blackpool Council are asking for the community’s views on the potential introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town’s parks and green open spaces.

The Council website says: “The PSPO is proposed because of a number of negative behaviours presented by some individuals which have impacted on our environment and the enjoyment of our parks and open spaces by residents and visitors.”

Hide Ad

One of the activities that would be restricted within the proposed PSPO area would be walking dogs off-lead. You can view the consultation here.