Dancing Boris Johnson outside Blackpool Winter Gardens in St John's Square

Conservative Party Conference 2022: These are the scene in St John's Square as protestors have their voices heard on poverty, fuel prices and fracking

Protests have been taking place this morning in Blackpool as the Conservative Party conference gets underway.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 1:01 pm

Representatives of organisations were there today to make sure their voices are heard on subjects including; poverty, fuel prices, fracking, racism and the Ukraine war.

Earlier this week organisers called for noisy protests with samba bands, pots and pans to support the variety of speakers hoping to be loud enough to be heard inside the Winter Gardens’ new Conference Centre.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard was there to capture these scenes.

1. Blackpool Conservative Party Conference protest

Scrap the bill protestors.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Conservative Party Conference protests

Blackpool Conservative Party Conference protests

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. WBEG-President of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union Ian Hodson-NWUpload.jpeg

President of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union Ian Hodson speaking at today's protests

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Conservative Party Conference protest

Cost of living protestors

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
RepresentativesKelvin StuttardBlackpoolUkraineWinter Gardens
Next Page
Page 1 of 3