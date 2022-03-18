Representatives of organisations were there today to make sure their voices are heard on subjects including; poverty, fuel prices, fracking, racism and the Ukraine war.

Earlier this week organisers called for noisy protests with samba bands, pots and pans to support the variety of speakers hoping to be loud enough to be heard inside the Winter Gardens’ new Conference Centre.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard was there to capture these scenes.

Scrap the bill protestors.

Blackpool Conservative Party Conference protests

President of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union Ian Hodson speaking at today's protests

Cost of living protestors