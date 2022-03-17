Voices will be heard on the NHS, fair wages and standards of living, a humane response to the refugee crisis, lower fuel bills insulated homes that lower fuel bills, renewable energy, renewables, insulation and greener transport.

There’s a call for noisy protests with samba bands, pots and pans and a variety of speakers hoping to be loud enough to be heard inside the Winter Gardens’ new Conference Centre.

Ken Cridland, Secretary of Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Trades Union Council said: "Here’s why we will be there: wages are standing still.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Gardens Conference Centre is to host the Conservative Party Spring Conference.

"They’re still lower in real terms than they were in 2008, just after the crash. This is the longest period of standstill wages in 200 years.

“Alongside this, bills are rising, often dramatically.

"Soaring energy prices and higher food prices are hitting family budgets hard – just as national insurance is hiked and universal credit cut.

“Workers aren’t treated with respect.

Ken Cridland, Secretary of Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Trades Union Council

"A million workers are still on hated zero-hours contracts. Sick pay is just £96 per week. The governor of the Bank of England, having messed up on inflation, does not want workers to get pay rises to help them and their families over rising prices.

“We want solutions where social justice prevails, not solutions that hit working people and the poor hard, and leave the rich richer.

“This is a major opportunity to get these points across, while government ministers and the national media are in town."

Jem Bendell: Professor of Sustainability Leadership, Cumbria University, said: “We want a just transition to low-carbon living for everyone. And we know that corporate greed is the enemy of peace, health, freedom and our families.

“The view that starting gas projects that take years to come on stream will help people in fuel poverty today is just as bonkers.

“We know that anyone saying either doesn’t actually care about what’s happening in the world. We care.”

Anti-fracking groups are expected from across the regions in response to the government's renewed interest in fracking.

Barbara Richardson, a campaigner from Frack Free Lancashire said: "Making sure we have a voice…that’s why we’re going to the conference.

"We want the government and industry to hear us.”

Jenny Hurley from Protect Chorley & South Ribble Hospital Campaign said: “NHS campaigns are here to say scrap the Health and Care bill and the US-style Integrated Care Boards.

"They restrict access to free health meaning only those with the money to pay to go private are seen. Why else do you think NHS waiting times are so long? People will die which is why we march, for our children, grandchildren and for the generations to come.”

Audrey Glover of Stand Up To Racism, said the group was coming to support the demonstration against the Conservative government: “We welcome the announcement that families will be paid £350 to house a Ukrainian refugee. We say extend this to all refugees. Everyone who is fleeing war and persecution.

“And if the Tories can find £350 a month for refugees, they can find £350 for the poorest people here who are being hit by rising fuel bills."

"And that is why we need to say protect the poor from the energy crisis.