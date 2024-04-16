Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden admits the Blackpool South by-election will be 'tough' for the party after it was triggered by the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton.

But he says their candidate David Jones, who lives locally, is "a family guy, embedded in the community" who understands the challenges facing the town.

Richard Holden (front left) and David Jones (front right) with Conservative party supporters in Blackpool

Mr Holden said: "It obviously will be a tough election for use, especially given the circumstances that brought it about but we will be fighting for every vote. We also have the PCC (police and crime commissioner) elections and Andrew Snowden has shown what he has been doing to tackle crime which is a big issue in Blackpool.

"We know the issues with historic deprivation in Blackpool but we have had a big push with £100m of Levelling Up funding, and money from the Town Deal, so there is a real concentration on trying to help Blackpool. It is about trying to make Blackpool sustainable rather than just seasonable. We need to make sure money is going in wisely and make sure Blackpool punches above its weight."

Mr Benton lost the Conservative party whip after becoming embroiled in a lobbying scandal and resigned ahead of the outcome of a recall petition.

Mr Holden, who is Lancashire born himself, was speaking on his way to meet Conservative party supporters in Blackpool. He added support from the Conservatives was about creating more opportunities such as civil service jobs coming to the town centre, controlling inflation and cutting tax including national insurance for working people.

Conservative candidate David Jones has also hit back at comments made by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Blackpool on Thursday April 11.

Sir Keir said he did not believe the Government had really invested in improving people's lives despite its Levelling Up programme.

Mr Jones said: "He’s been leader of the opposition for four years and in that time he has not said what he would do differently, rather only taking snipes from the sidelines.

"In stark contrast, the Conservatives have been getting on with the job here in Blackpool, with a total of more than £100m of regeneration funding since 2019. We’re delivering for the people of Blackpool, Labour wouldn’t deliver as they have no plan.”

