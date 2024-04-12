Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Candidates in the Blackpool South by-election will be padding up as two media titles combine to host a hustings.

David jones

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Blackpool Cricket Club on Thursday (18 April) the debate will be umpired by the Gazette's Local Democracy Reporter Shelagh Parkinson.

Liberal Democrat candidate Andrew Cregan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hustings, put on by The Gazette and The Blackpool Lead, gives people the chance to hear from each candidate and ask their questions of those who are seeking to replace Scott Benton after the by-election was called when the disgraced former MP decided to declare before being bowled out by a recall petition.

Chris Webb is Labour's parliamentary candidate in the upcoming Blackpool South by-election

Editor for The Blackpool Lead, Luke Beardsworth, said: “It’s great to be partnering with the Blackpool Gazette to host this hustings event ahead of the Blackpool South by-election.

"The eventual conclusion of the Scott Benton saga means that the people of Blackpool South will get the opportunity to choose their MP earlier than most.

“It’s no secret a lot of people are disengaged and weary with politics in 2024. But here is a chance to see and hear what change might look like firsthand, and ask questions of your own.”

Ben Thomas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa Sims, editor of the Blackpool Gazette, said: “It’s great to be teaming up with The Lead on an event that will give the people of South Shore the opportunity to hear directly what candidates think on the issues important to them ahead of the by-election.

“If you are undecided who gets your vote then this is your chance to hear first hand what their priorities will be if they get elected.”

Mark Butcher (right) with MP Lee Anderson

Spin will not be allowed and as well as Shelagh putting questions to candidates it's crucial issues important to you are explored. If you can't make the hustings or don't feel comfortable asking your question on the night then you can also email questions to [email protected]

All candidates standing are due to appear at the hustings and have been invited to take part.

Kim Knight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be full coverage on The Gazette website and social media channels of the hustings as well as coverage on The Blackpool Lead's newsletter and social channels.

You can sign up to attend via this form, the hustings are free to attend, there's free parking and tea and coffee is provided and the hustings starts from 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm at the cricket club and we would expect to be finished around 9pm depending on how many questions there are.

List of candidates

- Stephen Black (Independent);

- Mark Butcher (Reform UK);

- Andrew Cregan (Lib Dems);

- Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party);

- David Jones (Conservative);

- Kim Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom);

- Damon Sharp (New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership);

- Ben Thomas (Green Party).