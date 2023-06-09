Most visitors to Abingdon Street Market were accustomed to using the main doors on Abingdon Street to access the stalls, prior to the venue closing during the Covid lockdown.

But since it re-opened following modernisation, access has been from the back of the market hall on Edward Street as only the food and beverage area is currently trading.

The front doors of Abingdon Street Market. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Retail stalls are due to be added later this year when it is expected the front entrance doors will also come into use.

The council, which owns the market, said some complaints had been received from some shoppers confused about which entrance to use.

But Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration at the council, said there was ‘highly visible’ signage on the front doors directing people to the entrance on Edward Street.

Additional signage has also been added after the issue was raised.

The back doors which are being used. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

One shopper, who asked not to be named, said: “I went to the usual entrance where I found two ladies complaining that the place was shut.

“I tried the doors and sure enough – locked! Another couple appeared who also walked away and then a man did the same.

“Before I gave up I decided to try the ‘back’ entrance. It was open. Very few people were inside. The signage at the front is very confusing and unclear. These businesses are losing customers!”

The market re-opened on May 27, boasting six local independent food vendors, two bars and a coffee shop, with a large open dining area and entertainment space.

Retail units with a range of products, from fresh produce to handmade crafts and gifts are due to be added later in the year – which new operators Little Blackpool Leisure hopes will reinvigorate the town centre as a shopping destination.

The council bought the market in 2020 after receiving a £3.6m grant from the Government’s Getting Building Fund to help finance the investment.

