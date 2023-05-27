Abingdon Street Market: Take a look inside the newly refurbished Blackpool food, drink and social hub

Abingdon Street Market has opened to the public this weekend after a major refurbishment.

The fantastic venue welcomes a new open-plan seating area, surrounded by six unique street food vendors, two bars and a coffee house.

As well as a variety of locally focused food and drink vendors, Abingdon Street Market will also open retail units with a range of products, from fresh produce to handmade crafts and gifts later in the year.

The market will also be available for use as an events space, and the operators hope to use it for community events, live music and charity-led initiatives.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard got a sneak peek before the public – here are his pictures ...

1 . Abingdon Street Market Exterior of Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Abingdon Street Market Exterior of Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Abingdon Street Market Interior of the refurbished Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Abingdon Street Market Interior of the refurbished Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales