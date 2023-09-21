A councillor has warned action must be taken to prevent dangerous electric scooters being used in Blackpool ‘before someone else is killed’.

Coun Danny Scott’s words come after e-scooter rider Andrew Hughes suffered serious injuries and died following an accident on Middle Walk, near the Grand Hotel on the Promenade on June 25.

Coun Scott told a full meeting of the council: “No-one appears to be taking responsibility for this. For four years I have been talking about this and nothing appears to have happened.

E-scooter rider Andrew Hughes died in an accident on Middle Walk

“The council say it’s the police responsibility, the police say it’s the council.

“I have said several times there is going to be a serious accident, and there was – a 39-year-old man killed in June on the Promenade.”

Coun Scott said family and friends had lost a loved one who was “never coming back”.

He added: “It shouldn’t have happened. What have we done to protect people from these machines? Is anything being done before someone else is killed?”

Andrew Hughes

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, said e-scooters were illegal and the council would use its enforcement powers where it could.

Another avenue would be to investigate where e-scooters and bikes were being illegally adjusted to go faster.

She said: “We don’t want people to lose their lives and we are doing our best with the resources we have.”

At the time of his death, Mr Hughes’ family paid tribute to the 39-year-old who worked at Gentings Casino on Queen’s Promenade.

They said he was “a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend”, and his loss had “left a huge gap in his family and friends’ lives, we can only try to heal and remember him with love.”

It is not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it is illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces, but rented e-scooters will be insured by the rental operator.

Speaking in June, Andrew Snowden, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said “legislation needs to catch up on to strengthen the actions that officers can take to better protect those who use e-scooters and the wider public.”