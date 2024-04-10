Call out for volunteers to keep popular Stanley Park bandstand concerts rocking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool's Stanley Park bandstand will be rocking once more this summer as it hosts another programme of outdoor concerts - but an urgent call has gone out for more volunteers to support the events.

Concerts attract large crowds

Tougher council guidelines covering issues such as the control of dogs mean volunteers from the Friends of Stanley Park need to put the popular shows on a more formal footing.

But Friends group chairman Nigel Patterson says this won't make the concerts less fun - but will ensure safety is paramount. Friends group member Steve Marshall has also been appointed as licensing manager to ensure regulations are met.

Nigel said: "We now need more volunteers because of the regulations. At times there can be 4,000 people at the bandstand so we need a minimum of eight volunteers and it may be more sometimes."

Volunteers are vital

A volunteer open day is being held this Sunday, April 14 at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre from 1pm, ahead of this year's concert programme which is due to run between Sunday, May 5 and Sunday, September 15.

The bands play for free with the audience asked to make donations which raise about £5,000 annually towards helping the Friends of Stanley Park improve the park.

Music ranges from hip-hop to rock, pop, indie, house, jazz and ska. Highlights this year will include Bob Marley tribute Bob On on June 2, Touch the Pearl on June 16, Ska Face on June 23 and Rupert Fabulous on July 7.

Carole Thaw, who is the longstanding booking agent for the bandstand which has been hosting Sunday concerts since 2002, said she hoped people would sign up as volunteers.

She said: "The bands jostle to get included in the programme because they enjoy the community aspect and can bring their family and friends to the gigs. They also get their names known and it's a great atmosphere. People travel from some distance to enjoy the concerts."

The bandstand opened in 1929

Last summer, Blackpool band The Deadbeats even held a wedding reception for their singer Dave Byrne and his wife Paris at the bandstand following their marriage ceremony at the Waterloo Music Bar in South Shore.

This summer will mark 95 years since the bandstand opened in 1929 when hundreds of people gathered to listen to the sounds of the Culcheth Military Band.

The bandstand, with its tiered auditorium, was designed so audiences could listen to the music while enjoying views across the lake and was based on a classical temple.

Nigel added: "We're looking forward to another great summer and the funds from the bandstand mean we have a surplus to put back into the park. It's a community event and that's why we do it and are determined it is going to continue."