Music fans were treated to a very special concert at Stanley Park when The Deadbeats held a surprise wedding reception on stage for the singer and his new bride.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave Byrne, who has sung with the Blackpool-based wedding band for 20 years, finally tied the knot this weekend (Sept 03), with his wife Paris.

The couple – who say they bonded over their passion for music – got married at the Waterloo Music Bar on Sunday morning with around 30 guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They described it as a ‘gothic romance’ theme – with a black wedding dress and Mr and Mrs biker jackets.

The Deadbeats singer married his wife at the Waterloo Music Bar and celebrated with a concert in Stanley Park bandstand. Photos by Elizabeth Gomm

Wedding singer’s special day

And then they celebrated by hosting their own gig at the Stanley Park bandstand, where an estimated 2,000 people got to share their special day.

Paris, who met her new husband in the Galleon Bar, said: “Dave has helped to create so many special memories. He’s performed somewhere between 2 and 3,000 weddings, and this was really important that he could give something back and share our special day with some of them.”

A musical wedding

Dave Byrne and his wife Paris, celebrating on stage at the Stanley Park bandstand. Photos by Elizabeth Gomm

The Deadbeats had originally been scheduled to play the outdoor show on July 23 – but it was cancelled due to bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was when Dave and Paris, who have been together since 2021, thought of the idea to get married and hold a concert afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris even joined the band to sing with them on stage. They also had an unplanned first dance to one of their favourite songs, ‘Radar Love’ by Golden Earring, thanks to Mark from The Galleon Bar who DJ’d at the event.

"Everything with us is about music so it was the perfect day. It’s been six weeks of planning, and it’s been a complete whirlwind.”

Love is in the air at Stanley Park. Photo: Elizabeth Gomm

They were able to hire the Waterloo – a live music venue which is licensed for weddings – which felt appropriate for the musical pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad