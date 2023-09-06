News you can trust since 1873
Singer from The Deadbeats holds wedding reception at Stanley Park bandstand after marrying his sweetheart at Waterloo music bar in Blackpool

Music fans were treated to a very special concert at Stanley Park when The Deadbeats held a surprise wedding reception on stage for the singer and his new bride.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
Dave Byrne, who has sung with the Blackpool-based wedding band for 20 years, finally tied the knot this weekend (Sept 03), with his wife Paris.

The couple – who say they bonded over their passion for music – got married at the Waterloo Music Bar on Sunday morning with around 30 guests.

They described it as a ‘gothic romance’ theme – with a black wedding dress and Mr and Mrs biker jackets.

The Deadbeats singer married his wife at the Waterloo Music Bar and celebrated with a concert in Stanley Park bandstand. Photos by Elizabeth GommThe Deadbeats singer married his wife at the Waterloo Music Bar and celebrated with a concert in Stanley Park bandstand. Photos by Elizabeth Gomm
Wedding singer’s special day

And then they celebrated by hosting their own gig at the Stanley Park bandstand, where an estimated 2,000 people got to share their special day.

Paris, who met her new husband in the Galleon Bar, said: “Dave has helped to create so many special memories. He’s performed somewhere between 2 and 3,000 weddings, and this was really important that he could give something back and share our special day with some of them.”

A musical wedding

Dave Byrne and his wife Paris, celebrating on stage at the Stanley Park bandstand. Photos by Elizabeth GommDave Byrne and his wife Paris, celebrating on stage at the Stanley Park bandstand. Photos by Elizabeth Gomm
The Deadbeats had originally been scheduled to play the outdoor show on July 23 – but it was cancelled due to bad weather.

That was when Dave and Paris, who have been together since 2021, thought of the idea to get married and hold a concert afterwards.

Paris even joined the band to sing with them on stage. They also had an unplanned first dance to one of their favourite songs, ‘Radar Love’ by Golden Earring, thanks to Mark from The Galleon Bar who DJ’d at the event.

"Everything with us is about music so it was the perfect day. It’s been six weeks of planning, and it’s been a complete whirlwind.”

Love is in the air at Stanley Park. Photo: Elizabeth GommLove is in the air at Stanley Park. Photo: Elizabeth Gomm
They were able to hire the Waterloo – a live music venue which is licensed for weddings – which felt appropriate for the musical pair.

Dave added: "We’ve had so many precious memories there, from our first kiss, and announcing news about our baby. It made sense, and Ian Fletcher who owns the Waterloo is a good friend. The only thing that would have made it better would be if my children, Charlotte and Connor, could have been there with us.”

