The opening day of a new bar in Cleveleys is now just weeks away.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Fletcher, a well known music venue boss on the Fylde coast, says the beer for new venue Backstage Cleveleys will be arriving next week and that the fridges have already been delivered.

Ian, who runs the acclaimed Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, was granted planning permission this year to turn the former CJ’s Cycles bike shop, on Victoria Road West, into a bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be similar to the separate bar of the same name that Ian has opened at the side of the Waterloo Music Bar – Backstage Blackpool

Ian Fletcher says Backstage Cleveleys is to open soon

The new premises will combine a wide range of craft ales, many of them from Continental Europe and not widely available elsewhere on the Fylde coast, with live music at weekends.

Ian said: "People keep asking me when the new place will be opening, there’s a lot of interest.

"We’re still on schedule to open this month and everything’s starting to come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the beer arrives next week, we’ll really know things are moving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Cleveleys doesn’t have anything like what we've got planned, it will be very different, from the kind of drinks we offer to the decor and the way the place looks.

"We’re going for a quirky, industrial look and lots of music-related items to go on the walls which will be interesting in their own right.

"We’ll have 18 taps available serving lots of different beers and real ales – beers to sip rather than knock back – and some fine wines too.”

There will also be live music at the new bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a smaller venue and a different area so we’ll be looking more at duos and acoustic acts and see how that goes.

"But we’re still ready to rock and roll!”