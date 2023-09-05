New craft ale bar for Cleveleys is now 'just weeks away' from opening
Ian Fletcher, a well known music venue boss on the Fylde coast, says the beer for new venue Backstage Cleveleys will be arriving next week and that the fridges have already been delivered.
Ian, who runs the acclaimed Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, was granted planning permission this year to turn the former CJ’s Cycles bike shop, on Victoria Road West, into a bar.
It will be similar to the separate bar of the same name that Ian has opened at the side of the Waterloo Music Bar – Backstage Blackpool
The new premises will combine a wide range of craft ales, many of them from Continental Europe and not widely available elsewhere on the Fylde coast, with live music at weekends.
Ian said: "People keep asking me when the new place will be opening, there’s a lot of interest.
"We’re still on schedule to open this month and everything’s starting to come together.
"When the beer arrives next week, we’ll really know things are moving.”
He added: “Cleveleys doesn’t have anything like what we've got planned, it will be very different, from the kind of drinks we offer to the decor and the way the place looks.
"We’re going for a quirky, industrial look and lots of music-related items to go on the walls which will be interesting in their own right.
"We’ll have 18 taps available serving lots of different beers and real ales – beers to sip rather than knock back – and some fine wines too.”
There will also be live music at the new bar.
He said: “It’s a smaller venue and a different area so we’ll be looking more at duos and acoustic acts and see how that goes.
"But we’re still ready to rock and roll!”
The venue will be open seven days a week, from 11am until midnight.