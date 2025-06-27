By supporting young people, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger Blackpool

Blackpool’s specialist youth employ,ent hub has hit a major milestone- helping more than 1,000 young people into employment, training or education.

Marking the milestone with a special event, The Platform, celebrted the hub’s outstanding success and recognise the dedication of the staff, partners and young people who have contributed to its achievements.

Since opening in January 2022, The Platform has played a key role in improving career prospects for young people across the town.

Blackpool’s specialist youth employment hub, The Platform has hit a major milestone- helping more than 1,000 young people into employment, training or education. | nw

Through partnerships with local colleges, employers and training providers, the youth hub has hosted job fairs, delivered targeted programmes and created hundreds of tailored development opportunities for local 16–24-year-olds.

Originally launched with funding from the Community Town Deal Fund, The Platform is now supported by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a continuation of its long-term commitment to improving outcomes for Blackpool’s young people.

As of June 2025, the hub has supported: 578 young people into employment and 422 young people into training or education.

The Platform provides a multi-agency support space for 16–24-year-olds, bringing together vital services under one roof - from Jobcentre Plus appointments to functional skills training and mental and emotional health support.

This collaborative approach has proved crucial in helping young people overcome barriers and take confident steps toward their future.

The Platform offers a wide range of tailored support including: CV writing and job applications; Confidence building; Interview preparation; Health and wellbeing advice; ICT, maths, English skills and more.

Key partners include: Blackpool and The Fylde College; DWP / Jobcentre Plus; Third Sector organisations – including Mind and Blackpool Carers, who provide emotional wellbeing support and The King’s Trust (formerly known as the Prince’s Trust) – delivering youth development and confidence building courses.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of The Platform’s impact in such a short time.

“Reaching 1,000 positive outcomes - whether helping young people into jobs, training or education - is a major achievement for Blackpool and highlights the vital role this service plays in supporting our next generation.

“This work shows the power of partnership and personalised support in helping our young residents reach their full potential. It is about building better futures and creating real opportunities.

“By supporting young people to build their skills, confidence and aspirations, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger Blackpool - one where local talent is nurtured, opportunities are accessible, and young people can thrive in rewarding careers right here in their hometown.”

Young people helped by The Platform

Bradley Frances, aged 17

Bradley first came to The Platform in April, eager to find work and ready to make a strong impression. He consistently attended job fairs dressed smartly in a shirt and tie, always showing up with determination and a positive attitude- but for a while, he struggled to get past the application stage.

That changed recently when Bradley attended one of The Platform’s employer events and met with Blackpool Transport Ltd, who were recruiting. Thanks to his perseverance and the opportunity to connect directly with a local employer, Bradley was offered a position as a seasonal tram conductor.

He starts work on Monday and is excited to get going. Bradley’s journey is a great example of how The Platform helps young people bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity, offering them not just advice, but real access to jobs and employers who are ready to invest in local talent.

Bradley Frances hs found employment with help from The Platform in Blackpool | nw

JL, aged 20

A motivated care leaver from Blackpool, JL has recently secured a permanent role as Ground Crew with Jet2 - an important milestone in his journey towards a stable and fulfilling career.

Despite being diagnosed with dyspraxia, JL showed commitment and resilience, holding down multiple seasonal roles at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Cala Gran Holiday Park. However, he often struggled to access long-term employment opportunities.

With support from The Platform, JL worked with an Employment Advisor to develop his CV, explore career options and prepare for interviews. When the position with Jet2 became available, he applied, impressing recruiters with his positive attitude and determination.

JL was offered the role and begins work in just two weeks. The opportunity has given him renewed confidence and a clear pathway into a sector he’s excited to grow in.

“I’ve wanted a proper career for so long – not just temporary work, but something I can grow into,” said JL. “Being accepted for this job means everything to me.”

With ongoing support from The Platform, JL is now focused on building a long-term future in aviation and hopes to inspire other young people facing similar challenges.

Meshach, age 24

Meshach came to The Platform with a strong background in customer service, sports operations and lifeguarding, but his real aspiration was to work with young people and make a positive impact.

During career conversations with his Employment Advisor, Meshach explored roles in education and was encouraged to consider a pathway into teaching support. With backing from The Platform and a referral for training, he enrolled in both Level 1 and Level 2 Teaching Assistant courses, supported by Universal Credit and consistent one-to-one guidance.

Throughout his studies, Meshach remained engaged and motivated, regularly checking in with The Platform and actively seeking the next steps. After completing the course, he secured a guaranteed interview with an education recruitment agency and was successfully offered a role supporting tutors at a local secondary school.

Meshach is now working in maths and science classrooms, where he is using his leadership skills and lived experience to support students and contribute to a positive learning environment.

“The Platform helped me find a path I’m passionate about,” he said. “Now I feel like I’m making a real difference every day.”

Case study four: NH, age 20

Referred to The Platform by her Universal Credit work coach, NH - a care leaver living with disabilities and mental health challenges - was finding it difficult to secure work, despite strong academic achievements including A Levels in Graphic Design, Photography and Psychology.

After leaving university early, NH worked with The Platform to rebuild her confidence, develop a CV and apply for a role with Blackpool Council. With interview preparation and practical support (including clothing and travel), NH was successful and has since gained valuable work experience, built confidence and contributed to key projects.

With continued support from The Platform, NH has also secured a place at UCLAN to study Animation this September, moving closer to her long-term creative career goals.

If you know someone aged 16 to 24 who is uncertain about their future or would benefit from personalised support, The Platform is here to help.

To find out more, please contact the team on: 01253 477775 or email: [email protected]

You are also welcome to visit in person at: The Platform, Unit 3 Bickerstaffe Square, Cookson Street, Blackpool, FY1 3EF, Monday to Thursday from 9.00am to 5.00pm, and Friday from 9.00am to 4.30pm.