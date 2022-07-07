Boris Johnson's Madame Tussauds waxwork appears outside job centre in Blackpool as PM quits as Tory leader

A wax figure of Boris Johnson appeared outside a job centre in Blackpool as the Prime Minister resigned as Tory leader.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:44 pm

Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, that had been positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the resort.

The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.

Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.

A wax figure of Boris Johnson appeared outside a job centre in Blackpool (Credit: PA Media)

A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”.

The display now shows the newly resigned Tory leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door to Number 10.

Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday, July 7 (Credit: PA Media)

As the Number 10 leadership race begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson’s wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said it was “eccentric” to change governments at this stage but “I regret not to have been successful in those arguments”.

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he acknowledged in a statement delivered from a lectern in Downing Street.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

Mr Johnson intends to remain in No 10 until his successor is elected, but he faces resistance to that plan from within his own party and the Opposition.

