South Ribble Tory MP Katherine Fletcher said: “I'm glad the Prime Minister has resigned, it's the right thing to do, after I and many colleagues submitted letters of no confidence.

"I look forward to hearing from leadership candidates about their ambitions for the Northern Powerhouse and will continue to fight for South Ribble and Lancashire's economic growth.”

>>>Click here for more on Boris Johnson’s decision to quit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Menzies

Conservative MP for Fylde, Mark Menzies also appeared to welcome the news.

He said: “This morning's announcement that the Prime Minister intends to resign will hopefully bring much needed stability after what has been a very turbulent time.

"What is important now, for the country and for the people of Fylde, is a smooth transition. We need to ensure the wheels of Government continue to turn while a new leader is chosen."The Prime Minister was elected at a time when Parliament was gridlocked and unable to resolve the issue of the day, Brexit. He delivered where others could not.“But we are now in a very different world with new priorities and fresh challenges. It is time for new leadership and new ideas and I welcome the change which begins today.”

Other MPs across the region have been approached for comment, but have been unavailable.

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Leadership contender?

Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace has been touted as a forerunner to replace Mr Johnson as leader of the Tory party.

Mr Wallace is currently Secretary of State for Defence, and this morning defended his reasons for not stepping down when other cabinet members have.

He Tweeted: "A number of us have an obligation to keep this country safe,no matter who is PM.

"The Party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use.