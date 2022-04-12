Booze licence granted for Blackpool hotel despite concerns raised at hearing

A council licensing panel has agreed to vary the licence at the Barron’s Hotel on Hornby Road but added a number of stipulations which also include restricting the sale of takeaway food until 1am instead of 5am as requested.

Alcohol can be sold to customers, including non-residents, using the restaurant but only between noon and 11pm, rather than from 9am.

Barron's Hotel

A number of objections had been made to the licence application submitted by Jose Miguel Sanchez, with concerns raised it could lead to anti-social behaviour.

In making its decision the panel, which held the hearing online, said members could “understand the public concern on reading the initial application, which does give the impression of promoting early morning drinking and an all-night takeaway business”.

But there had been no objections from the police who had already agreed a number of conditions with the applicant.

The panel added “there appears to be a way forward, which permits MrSanchez to develop his business but also protects the residents”, and agreed to vary the licence with the added conditions.

The application also successfully sought permission for guests from the neighbouring Tamarind Hotel to have access to licensed facilities as residential guests at Barron's, as both hotels are under the same management.