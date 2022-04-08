Blackpool hotel's booze licence bid sparks fears over anti-social behaviour

Jose Miguel Sanchez told a council licensing panel he had helped police capture a man who was on the constabulary's 'most wanted' list after recognising him as a guest at the Barron's Hotel on Hornby Road.

A number of objections had been made to an application by Mr Sanchez to vary the alcohol licence for the Barron's Hotel to enable drinks to be sold to the public, and for late night food sales off the premises.

The application sought permission for guests from the neighbouring Tamarind Hotel to have access to licenced facilities as residential guests at Barron's, as both hotels are under the same management.

Barron's Hotel on Hornby Road

It also sought to extend the sale of alcohol to the public Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11pm, permission for 24-hour food deliveries and to use an outdoor terrace for dining until 11pm.

But nine objections had been received including from Blackpool South MP Scott Benton, Talbot ward councillor Mark Smith and hoteliers group StayBlackpool.

Concerns were raised about the Barron's Hotel attracting anti-social behaviour and late-night noise, with fears this would be made worse if the licence was extended.

But Mr Sanchez told the hearing held on Friday April 8: "We are not interested in running a rowdy pub, it's a restaurant open to the public.

"We have had a police presence, but that was to help police capture someone from their 'most wanted' list."

He said public nuisance issues from last summer dated back to before he and his partner took over the hotel. His partner in the business was a chef originally from South Africa, and their aim was to provide "something different".

But Ian White, a director of StayBlackpool, said a number of hoteliers had approached him with concerns about anti-social behaviour which they said came from the Barron's Hotel.

Coun Smith said he was worried about late night food deliveries from the hotel, and told the hearing: "This is an area for hotel use, and there could be families and children sleeping . They don't want to have disturbance into the early hours of the morning."

Following discussions, Mr Sanchez said he would agree to an alcohol licence from 12noon until 11pm for the proposed public restaurant, and a late night refreshment licence until 1am.