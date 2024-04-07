Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of visitors have flocked to Blackpool's £13m Showtown Museum since it opened last month.

Around 10,000 people have been through the doors during the first three weeks since the launch of the new attraction on March 15.

Expect to come across sparkling clowns' costumes lent to Blackpool by the V&A museum in London which have never before been on display, Stan Laurel's hat and even a spanner used in the construction of The Tower.

Bosses at the museum, situated in the Sands Hotel building with its own entrance on Bank Hey Street, say initially the vast majority - 90 per cent - of visitors were residents who are entitled to free entry.

But since the Easter holidays around 30 per cent of visitors have been people from out of town. The majority of visitors are booking in advance to get the time slot that suits them rather than having to wait for availability.

Liz Moss, chief executive of Showtown, said: "We're delighted that so many local people have been to see the museum in the opening weeks and even more thrilled that the response to Showtown has been overwhelming positive – lots of nostalgia, fun, laughter and smiles."

The museum is the only one in the UK celebrating circus, dance and entertainment. Visitors can walk through six colourful galleries celebrating Seaside, Magic, Circus, Illuminations, Shows and Dance.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £11.50 for children and with all tickets being valid for a whole year, visitors can return as often as they like to take advantage of the museum’s many seasonal exhibitions.