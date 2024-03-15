Popular operatic tenor Alfie, from Fleetwood, cut the ribbon at the exciting new amenity and was joined by legendary ringmaster Norman Barrett, ace magician Paul Zenon and Graham Liver from BBC Lancashire.

The museum tells the unique story of Blackpool as a popular seaside resort and home of entertainment.

Visitors are offered an immersive experience as they view a collection of objects and stories from the Blackpool Council collections, along with 27 loaned objects from the V&A and some rarely shown items from the performers who have graced Blackpool's stages over many decades.

Showtown, on Bank Hey Street, is now open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm.

