The council has chosen Stoneguard Northern Ltd (London) to carry out work to repair the faience at the Church Street elevation of the Grade II* listed landmark.

Funding for the work has been secured from Historic England, whose advisors recently visited Blackpool to see how a £1m package of support was invigorating the High Street Heritage Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will see the faience at the front of the Winter Gardens restored

Restoration at the Winter Gardens includes replacement of shopfronts and the use of newly cast faience blocks at the main entrance to match those originally used.

A council report says: “Blackpool Winter Gardens first opened in 1878 although it has undergone several significant phases of expansion and refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Church Street elevation is largely the result of a significant re-working of the original Victorian and Edwardian elements of the façade in 1930/31 when the complex was acquired by the Tower Company and 1939 when the new Opera House was added.

“These two phases of development saw the whole of the principal façade clad in pale cream faience block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Church Street elevation of the Winter Gardens

“It is not clear why the original blockwork was replaced by tiles in the 1970s although what evidence we have suggests that by this point the blockwork was in poor condition with significant mechanical damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2010 the council acquired the Winter Gardens along with Blackpool Tower and other assets in order to preserve what are nationally and internationally significant heritage assets for the future.

“This was the result of substantial funding from the North West Development Agency (NWDA), the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, the council has implemented an almost continuous programme of repair and restoration initially focusing on the internal public spaces and subsequently the repair and /or replacement of failing roof infrastructure.

“The Historic England Heritage Action Zone funding has provided an opportunity to deal with one of the big external restoration programmes with the Church Street shopfronts and to restore the sense of arrival in to the building from Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad