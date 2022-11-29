Advisors from Historic England, which has delivered government funding for schemes, visited the town to inspect progress accompanied by Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams, and MPs Paul Maynard and Scott Benton.

The High Street Heritage Zone, which was set up in 2020 by the council, Historic England and other partners, is centred on Church Street and links the Winter Gardens, Abingdon Street Market, and the streets leading to Blackpool North train station.

A package of repairs and restoration is coupled with a community-led cultural programme to bring the high street back to life.

Paul Maynard, Coun Lynn Williams, Scott Benton and Trevor Mitchell on Edward Street

The group viewed 28 Topping Street which is set to open as a community arts hub operated by Aunty Social community interest company, as well as 4-8 Edward Street where renovations are underway to create three units for young artists to live and work in.

The visit ended at the St John’s Square entrance to Abingdon Street Market which is being rejuvenated with a new canopy, pavement and illumination.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton MP said: “Local people are intensely proud of Blackpool’s special heritage and I’m excited to see much-needed levelling-up for the town being delivered through these government-funded improvements.”

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard MP said: “There’s real potential to transform the experience of the town for residents right across the area by continuing the regeneration of Blackpool’s historic centre."

Coun Lynn Williams, Paul Maynard, Trevor Mitchell and Scott Benton at Abingdon Street Market

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said Blackpool now had a strong relationship with Historic England.

She added: "We are now particularly adept at how we use our heritage to underpin our local economy.

"These projects are helping us create and protect jobs and have given communities a greater sense of pride in the town."

Trevor Mitchell, Historic England’s director for the North and Levelling Up, said: “It was great to spend some time with Scott and Paul, alongside our local partners at Blackpool Council to take stock of the changes we’re making together.

A view of work done at the Winter Gardens in St John's Square.

