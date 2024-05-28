Blackpool MP will be back on the campaign trail just four weeks after being elected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just four weeks since making his victory speech after being voted in as MP for Blackpool South, Chris Webb will be back on the election trail from this weekend.

It will be the next step in a whirlwind few months which also saw him make his maiden speech in the House of Commons on the last sitting day of Parliament before it is suspended on Friday ahead of the July 4 General Election.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is greeted by the Speaker of the House of Commons

Add into the mix the fact Mr Webb became a father for the first time in February, it has been a hectic schedule but he says he is ready to face the challenge again.

Mr Webb said: "When I won the by-election I called on the Prime Minister to call an election but I didn’t expect him to take me up on it quite so quickly. But I will relish getting back on the doorstep and speaking to residents about their concerns.

"This week I’m busy in my constituency, dealing with casework, meeting local organisations and businesses about the various challenges they are facing and holding street surgeries - doing everything I can for them before Parliament is dissolved on Friday. Come the weekend it will be full steam ahead for the campaign."

In his first speech in the House of Commons, Mr Webb said: “When it was announced that I was the winner of the Blackpool South by-election at 5.15am on May 3, I called on the Prime Minister to hold a General Election and give the rest of the country the same chance my constituents had to vote for change and elect a new Labour government.

Chris Webb (right) with Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer following his election victory earlier in May

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking me up on that, although I hadn’t expected to be back on the campaign trail quite so soon.”

He added: “I’m grateful, Mr Speaker, for this opportunity to stand before you at short notice and at the last opportunity before a General Election. Had I not, I would have risked a lifetime of being an answer to an obscure pub quiz question."

The speech was made in the House of Commons just 17 days after Blackpool South’s first locally-born MP for 60 years was sworn in to Parliament.

Mr Webb added: “I wouldn’t be here today without two teachers, who inspired and supported me as a young student with undiagnosed dyslexia. They helped me get to Hull University and on the road to this chamber.”