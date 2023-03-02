Members of the council’s executive have agreed seven actions paving the way for the assembly of land for the Revoe Sports Village and new East Stand.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration, also told the meeting the football club has confirmed its support for the scheme and it would not be conditional on any outside factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Stand backs onto Henry Street

Investment includes £6.5m from Blackpool’s Town Deal, with Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler also expected to plough money into the new 4,600 seat stand.

A council report warned replacing the stand on its existing footprint “would substantially compromise the club’s long term development plans, with a restriction and limitation on the stand’s capacity and ancillary facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approval of all the recommendations means detailed negotiations with property owners on Henry Street will now ramp up, enabling purchase of all the land needed for a bigger stand and associated public spaces.

A further report will be brought to the executive to approve the making of a compulsory purchase order should such powers be required.

The masterplan for the site

The executive also agreed a recommendation authorising the council’s head of legal services to prepare documents and contracts for the future transfer of land between the council and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was granted in January by the council’s Planning Committee for the Revoe Sports Village.

Facilities will include an enclosed full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and an enclosed five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single storey changing pavilion and a storage building.

They will be used by schools in the area, as well as by women’s and girls’ football teams.

A planning application for the East Stand is expected to be submitted to the council by Blackpool FC this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the executive adds: “This will regenerate a deprived area of the town supporting healthier lifestyles and providing access to all weather sporting provision in the inner areas.