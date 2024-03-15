'At Risk' heritage on Blackpool North Promenade to get special protection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steps have been taken to preserve parts of Blackpool’s heritage recently highlighted as being at risk of being lost.

The Ambassador Hotel which was demolished

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following consultation, Blackpool Council has now formally approved the management plan for the Conservation Area covering North Promenade, from Cocker Street in the south to Carlin Gate in the north, encompassing Gynn Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year North Promenade was placed on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register due to the neglect of some of its best-known landmarks, including hotels which have fallen into disrepair.

Following a visit to the area, Historic England said concerns included high levels of vacancy and underused buildings and dereliction and loss of buildings.

The Conservation Area management report names the Sherwood Hotel and the former Queensgate Hotel as being “in various stages of dilapidation” while the Hacketts Hotel had to be demolished following a fire.

The Ambassador Hotel also had to be demolished in recent times when it fell into a dangerous condition. Plans to build holiday apartments on the site have been approved by the council but have yet to be acted upon.

Read More The most at risk buildings in and around Blackpool in 2024 - according to Historic England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says designation of the new conservation area “will raise awareness about the vulnerability of these large hotels to risk of loss.”

The management report adds: “Early enforcement action will now be prioritised for the conservation area to ensure a satisfactory resolution to bring any properties into a state of good repair in order to protect the character and quality of the conservation area.”

Investment opportunities could include redeveloping sites into new high-quality holiday accommodation or residential use in some areas.

Colonnades

Other landmarks in need of attention include the colonnades on Middle and Lower Walk and the cabin lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Middle Walk colonnades, which date back to 1925, need cleaning and painting while the Lower Walk colonnades also need redecoration. The Grade II listed cabin lift is described as being in a state of disrepair, with the report calling for a new use to be found for the site.