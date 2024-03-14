Blackpool's Famous Winter Gardens were suffering from serious neglect when acquired by Blackpool Council in 2010. A major investment programme of repair and refurbishment is now underway. Heritage England rates the Garde 11 listed building as in poor condition. Blackpool's Famous Winter Gardens were suffering from serious neglect when acquired by Blackpool Council in 2010. A major investment programme of repair and refurbishment is now underway. Heritage England rates the Garde 11 listed building as in poor condition.
The most at risk buildings in and around Blackpool in 2024 - according to Historic England

This is how our local heritage assets look in 2024.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:40 GMT

There were over 100 buildings and sites across the country added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register for 2023 - which shines at light on the condition of England’s valued historic buildings and places.

Of all the buildings and sites on the register, 789 were assessed to be in a very bad condition, while the most – 1,707 were in a poor condition.

Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer at SAVE Britain's Heritage, said: “It is vitally important to monitor and find new uses for historic buildings which are being neglected as they can deteriorate in condition very quickly. The worse the condition of the building, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into use. Our historic buildings are a national resource and bring character and interest to our streets.”

Take a look on the pages below at the buildings across Blackpool most at risk of being lost forever.

The Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, on Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, has been vacant since 1998. Historic England state: "The chapel's external appearance belies the extent of severe damage to internal historic fabric. Now in the hands of the Historic Chapels Trust, which implemented a scheme of urgent repairs with the help of Historic England, the chapel requires further repair work to the interior."

1. Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, Blackpool

The Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, on Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, has been vacant since 1998. Historic England state: "The chapel's external appearance belies the extent of severe damage to internal historic fabric. Now in the hands of the Historic Chapels Trust, which implemented a scheme of urgent repairs with the help of Historic England, the chapel requires further repair work to the interior." Photo: Daniel Martino

Holy Trinity Church, on Dean Street, Blackpool. The Historic England register says the church is in poor condition and has "issues with high level masonry on the tower".

2. Holy Trinity Church, Blackpool

Holy Trinity Church, on Dean Street, Blackpool. The Historic England register says the church is in poor condition and has "issues with high level masonry on the tower". Photo: JP

North Promenade, Blackpool is rated as in poor condition and deteriorating. Heritage England inspectors found high levels of vacancy and underused buildings, dereliction and loss of buildings, poor quality and inappropriate alterations and repairs, lack of maintenance and the use of front gardens for parking.

3. North Promenade, Blackpool. Inspectors raised serious concerns.

North Promenade, Blackpool is rated as in poor condition and deteriorating. Heritage England inspectors found high levels of vacancy and underused buildings, dereliction and loss of buildings, poor quality and inappropriate alterations and repairs, lack of maintenance and the use of front gardens for parking. Photo: Google

