Plans to upgrade Blackpool’s Tramtown Museum have been given the go-ahead as the attraction remains on track for major redevelopment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first phase will see the engineering workshop relocated to space inside the main Tramtown depot on Rigby Road.

The current heritage tram workshop is earmarked for demolition to make way for electric charging points for Blackpool Transport’s new electric buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist’s impression showing the proposed exterior (picture John Bridge Architect)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town hall planners approved an application using delegated powers after ruling despite being outside Blackpool’s main area for attractions, the scheme was viable.

A report setting out the decision says: “Economically, the scheme would enhance the facilities at the site which would appeal to both local residents and visitors.

“The additional usage would support the site financially and jobs would be created by the use.

“Environmentally, the appearance of the scheme would be acceptable and would enhance the existing site. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners add the development will “create a specialised event space and centre for visitors whilst still incorporating the existing use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The leisure offer would be inherently linked to the existing use of the site and so could not be functionally separated.

“It is considered to represent a fairly unique proposal that would not set an undesirable precedent for inappropriate development elsewhere.”

Tramtown has been running heritage tours for around two years staffed by volunteers, and in February announced it had secured £800,000 of funding for the first phase of restoration of its building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial funding has come from Blackpool Council support of the ZEBRA Blackpool Transport scheme (to provide zero emission buses) as well as gate receipts from Tramtown visitors and public donations.

Plans drawn up by architect John Bridge show a new workshop designed to re-use the existing machinery which would be relocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repairs to the structure of the building including the roof, walls and metal work are also part of phase one.

The second phase would see exhibition space created to the west of the building, and the third and final phase would be the visitors centre.