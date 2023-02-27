Blackpool''s Tramtown set for a big future - here's all you need to know

He believes it can in time do for Blackpool what the National Railway Museum does for York in terms of visitors – and help revitalise the area of resort, around Rigby Road, in which it is located.

The tram depot in which Tramtown is located is one of only three remaining working locations in the world and is already home to a wide variety of old Blackpool trams, including that which featured on TV’s Coronation Street in 1989, bringing the demise of character Alan Bradley as he was knocked down on the tracks on North Promenade.

Here’s what transport chiefs say

A wide variety of vintage trams are on show at Blackpool's Tramtown. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I'm hugely grateful to the team at Blackpool Council and Blackpool Transport for believing in us,” said Coun Galley, as a vital £800,000 investment in Tramtown was announced..

"We started this journey with a tram depot that was increasingly dilapidated and faced an uncertain future and with the help of an amazing team of volunteers, public support from around the world, have liberated it to be the special incredible place that it deserves to be.

"It will do in time for Blackpool what the National Transport Museum does for York. The future is going to be even more inspiring and liberating for both Tramtown and Blackpool itself.”Bryan Lindop, head of heritage at Blackpool Transport said "This ensures the engineering work shops will be relocated in to the Tramshed and the our wonderful engineering team can continue to maintain ourheritage and illuminated trams ensuring they have a future for generations to come. Crucially though it's the start of the journey to start to deliver the next phases of growth covering phases 2, 3 and 4 where we create a sustainable attraction that helps regeneration the Bloomfield area and Blackpool itself and can reach out to people throughout the UK and the wider world.

Coun Paul Galley, chairman of Blackpool Transport, at the launch of the Tramtown vision. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

When is Tramtown open?

Tramtown first opened its doors to the public as a heritage visitor attraction in September 2021, and is open every week with tours every Saturday and Monday through the winter and extended days during the summer and October.

The tram depot dfeatures around 40 trams, some up to 90 years old and one 120 years, and each with a unique story about their past.

The tour captures different aspects of the depot, diving behind the scenes to see what makes a tram tick while exploring all the work you don’t usually see.

Tickets are £5 per adult and £2.50 per child, with all funds going to the new Tramshed door appeal. Inquiries to 01253 209521 or via blackpoolheritage.com/guided-depot-tours/.

How you can help