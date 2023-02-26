Tram that knocked down Alan Bradley in TV's Coronation Street among treasures on show as Blackpool Tramtown launched

Tramtown has been officially unveiled as a unique global heritage attraction for Blackpool – and the tram which famously knocked down Coronation Street TV villain Alan Bradley is among those on show.

The Tramtown vision takes one of the last remaining working first generation double decker tram depots in the world and transforms it into a Heritage Tram Centre.

It features a new engineers’ workshop, stabling area for Blackpool’s old trams including its illuminated trams, and creates a brand new exhibition area including cafe, heritage shops and conference facilities at the Rigby Road depot.The scheme is broken down in four phases, with Phase One having secured £800,000 funding with the support of Blackpool Council and Blackpool Transport.

Tramtown is open every week with tours every Saturday and Monday through the winter and extended days during the summer and October.

Take a look at our pictures from the launch day…

Blackpool tram 710, which famously knocked down villain Alan Bradley on TV's Coronation Street in 1989, is among the heritage gems on shown at Tramtown, where it will be refurbished.

The famous scene from ITV's Coronation Street in 1989 which saw villain Alan Bradley knocked down by tram 710 on North Promenade.

