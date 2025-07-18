Police have issued a public appeal to help locate a missing man from Blackpool.

John Foster, 54, from Blackpool, was last seen at about 11.30am on Friday, July 11.

He has links to Manchester.

He is described as white, 5 foot 8 inches tall, of a slim build and short grey black hair.

He has a tattoo of the name James on his arm and Kelly on his neck.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Hugo boss trainers, and carrying a brown Nike bag.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Have you seen John Foster? He’s missing and we are worried about him.

“We’ve been making enquiries but we are now asking for your help to find him.”

If you have seen John or know where he might be please call us on 999 quoting log 247 of July 14th.