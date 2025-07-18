A583 Blackpool Road to benefit from £1.8m government safety boost in major North of England upgrade
Announced today by the Department for Transport, the funding will deliver a raft of safety improvements on the A583 Blackpool Road, which connects Preston and Blackpool.
The project will deliver enhanced active travel infrastructure, reduced speed limits, junction cameras and improved pedestrian facilities.
The A583 has been identified as one of the region’s highest-risk roads.
Officials expect the upgrades to prevent at least three fatal or serious injuries over the next 20 years, while also helping reduce emissions and congestion - goals aligned with the Government’s wider Plan for Change and its forthcoming Road Safety Strategy.
Local residents and commuters are set to benefit directly from safer journeys and more accessible travel options.
The improvements will also support better public health outcomes by encouraging more people to walk or cycle to school, work or medical appointments.
The Government says this shift towards more active travel will help reduce pressure on NHS waiting lists and improve long-term health outcomes in Lancashire and beyond.
While the bulk of the £9.5 million has been allocated to the A57 Snake Pass in Derbyshire, the investment in the A583 signals the Government’s recognition of the importance of road safety across the wider North West.
Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads, said: “Anyone driving on the A57 Snake Pass knows how risky it can feel.
“Now this iconic road, as well as the A583 Blackpool Road, will benefit from life saving road improvements, making journeys safer for thousands of road users across the North, and more peace of mind for their loved ones.
"To go even further, we’re delivering our first Road Safety Strategy in over a decade, to ensure the UK's roads remain among the safest in the world.”
The A583 upgrades form the final phase of a wider safety project on the route.
