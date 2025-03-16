Police stopped 57 vehicles in Carleton for speed checks earlier this week.

Updating the public on their findings, Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said that while most motorists adhered to the speed limit, some still fell short.

Posting their finding on their social media feed yesterday, a spokesperson for the police said: “Good afternoon, Suns out, speed guns out.

“We have been out in Carleton today following reports of speeding cars along this road. We checked the speed of 57 vehicles.”

They added: “Unfortunately 14 of these vehicles were speeding and we will be contacting them with some advice about their speeding.”

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) is made up of individual organisations who work together to support effective coordination, and delivery of safer roads activity across Lancashire to reduce road casualties.