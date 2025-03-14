National Highways issues message to 'grumbling' motorway motorists
The government company is charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads to ensure they are durable and safe.
Placing the message on their Facebook page a spokesperson for National Highways updated the public on why it was vital for roads to be resurfaced.
They said: “Grumbling about the motorways being resurfaced? Here’s why it’s vital to resurface our roads:
“Improved Safety: Resurfacing smooths out the road surface, filling in potholes, cracks, and other irregularities. This reduces the risk of accidents caused by road damage.
“Extended Road Lifespan: By resurfacing highways, the underlying layers of the road are protected from further deterioration, helping to prolong the overall lifespan of the road.
“Improved Fuel Efficiency: A smoother road surface decreases rolling resistance, which can lead to improved fuel efficiency for vehicles traveling on the road.”
The added that, with a third of all traffic, two-thirds of freight and some areas seeing over 200,000 vehicles daily, they manage 4,500 miles of motorways and major A-roads and have resurfaced over 11,000 lane miles of our network since 2015, averaging over 1,200 lane mines per year.