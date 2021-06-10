Police seek witnesses after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in Blackpool crash

Whitegate Drive this morning

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident, which happened at 10.10am this morning, June 10.

A Renault Captur and a Honda CBF 125CC motorcycle crashed close to the health centre.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he is described as being in a stable condition.

The driver of the Renault was uninjured.

The road remained closed for approximately four hours to facilitate collision investigation work at the scene.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has left a man in a serious condition in hospital and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this difficult time.

“We have now opened an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to this collision, and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the police.”