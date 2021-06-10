Blackpool biker seriously injured in Whitegate Drive crash

The crash happened near the health centre in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool at around 10am

The man has been taken to hospital after his bike was involved in a crash outside the health centre in Whitegate Drive at around 10am.

Police closed a number of roads and asked people to avoid the area whilst paramedics worked at the scene.

The air ambulance was mobilised but the man has been taken by road to hospital for emergency treatment.

The scene outside Whitegate Drive Health Centre this morning (June 10)

An ambulance spokesman said: "We received a 999 call reporting a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike on Whitegate Drive at 10.05am this morning.

"We have taken the motorcyclist in a serious condition to hospital by ambulance.

"An air ambulance crew and response vehicle also attended the scene."

Road closures remain in place both ways along Woodland Grove, Cumberland Avenue, Westmorland Avenue and part of Whitegate Drive.

A police spokesman said: "Please be advised that due to a Road Traffic Collision, there is currently road closures in place in Blackpool by in the area of the Health Centre.

"Traffic in the area is building up and we are urging that people avoid the area at this time and use an alternative route if possible. Thank you."

