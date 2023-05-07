Police arrived at the scene on Lytham Road at 4.24pm yesterday (Saturday May 6), after reports that the two men were throwing tiles off the roof.

Officers managed to get one of the men, a 23 year old, off the roof at 5.15pm.

However, police spent around six hours negotiating with the second man, who was finally brought down by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at around 10.21pm.

Police made arrests after a disturbance in Lytham Road, Blackpool. Photo: Google

The 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a property, affray and assaulting a police officer.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.24pm yesterday (May 6) to Lytham Road, Blackpool, to a report of two men being on the roof of a property.

“The men were throwing tiles off the roof to the ground, and a cordon was put in place for the safety of the public.

“One of the offenders was taken off the roof at approximately 5.15pm. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.

“The incident continued with the second man, with negotiations taking place over several hours.

“He was brought down off the roof by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue service at approximately 10.21pm.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a property, affray and assaulting a police officer.

“During the incident, a 36-year-old woman and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers at the cordon placed around the scene.

“They are currently in custody.”

Chief Inspector Dave Hannan of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a challenging situation and our priority throughout was the safety of the public in the area and the safety of the two men on the roof.

“Significant damage was caused to the building.

“A number of police officers were involved in managing the scene and bringing the incident to a safe conclusion through skilled negotiations.

