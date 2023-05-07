News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
2 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
4 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Police make arrests in Blackpool after reports of two men on roof throwing slates down

Blackpool police have five people in custody after a two men were involved in a disturbance on the roof of a property in South Shore.

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th May 2023, 15:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:41 BST

Police arrived at the scene on Lytham Road at 4.24pm yesterday (Saturday May 6), after reports that the two men were throwing tiles off the roof.

Officers managed to get one of the men, a 23 year old, off the roof at 5.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, police spent around six hours negotiating with the second man, who was finally brought down by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at around 10.21pm.

Police made arrests after a disturbance in Lytham Road, Blackpool. Photo: GooglePolice made arrests after a disturbance in Lytham Road, Blackpool. Photo: Google
Police made arrests after a disturbance in Lytham Road, Blackpool. Photo: Google
Most Popular

The 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a property, affray and assaulting a police officer.

Read More
Missing 15-year-old girl, who travelled from Blackpool to Preston, has been foun...
Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.24pm yesterday (May 6) to Lytham Road, Blackpool, to a report of two men being on the roof of a property.

Hide Ad

“The men were throwing tiles off the roof to the ground, and a cordon was put in place for the safety of the public.

“One of the offenders was taken off the roof at approximately 5.15pm. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.

“The incident continued with the second man, with negotiations taking place over several hours.

Hide Ad

“He was brought down off the roof by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue service at approximately 10.21pm.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a property, affray and assaulting a police officer.

Hide Ad

“During the incident, a 36-year-old woman and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers at the cordon placed around the scene.

“They are currently in custody.”

Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Dave Hannan of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a challenging situation and our priority throughout was the safety of the public in the area and the safety of the two men on the roof.

“Significant damage was caused to the building.

“A number of police officers were involved in managing the scene and bringing the incident to a safe conclusion through skilled negotiations.

Hide Ad

“We thank the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance.”