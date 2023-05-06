News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
3 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
8 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Missing 15-year-old girl, who travelled from Blackpool to Preston, has been found after two appeals

A 15-year-old girl has finally been found after Lancashire Police isssued two search appeals in 24 hours.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read

On Friday night (May 5), Lancashire Police asked for the public’s help to find Katie Bashforth, from Wesham, who was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm that day.

The police renewed their search appeal today (Saturday, May 6), after they discovered the 15-year-old had boarded a train from Blackpool to Preston on Friday afternoon. They added that Katie had arrived in Preston at 1.21pm and was last seen on CCTV at 10:05pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the two appeals, Lanacashire Police have now confirmed that Katie has been found.

Missing Katie Bashforth, 15, has now been found following police appeals.Missing Katie Bashforth, 15, has now been found following police appeals.
Missing Katie Bashforth, 15, has now been found following police appeals.
Most Popular
Read More
Married man jailed for 10 years at Preston Crown Court for sexually abusing thre...

Posting to Facebook at 4:35pm, Lancashire Police said: “We asked for your help to find Katie, 15, who was missing from Blackpool.

Hide Ad

“To update you, we are pleased to say that Katie was found safe and well in Preston this afternoon.

Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped with our appeal, it is very much appreciated.”