Police issue update on stabbing in Watson Road, Blackpool
Emergency services were called to a disturbance on Watson Road, near to St Annes Road, at around 6am on Wednesday.
Officers then attempted to find the two victims who left the scene.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm).
Issuing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The 31-year-old man has been released on bail with conditions.”
They added that the victims have now been identified but the appeal still stands for witnesses/footage.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0151 of September 4.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.