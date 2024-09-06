Police issue update on stabbing in Watson Road, Blackpool

Police have issued an update after a man was arrested following reports two people had been stabbed near a park in South Shore.

Emergency services were called to a disturbance on Watson Road, near to St Annes Road, at around 6am on Wednesday.

Officers then attempted to find the two victims who left the scene.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm).

Issuing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The 31-year-old man has been released on bail with conditions.”

They added that the victims have now been identified but the appeal still stands for witnesses/footage.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0151 of September 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

