30-year-old Blackpool man charged with rioting to be sentenced today
Thomas Whittaker, 30, of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder which broke out on Saturday, August 3.
Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “Disorder is taken very seriously in Lancashire, and we will not tolerate it in our county.
“The public’s safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything that we do.” He’s been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.
