30-year-old Blackpool man charged with rioting to be sentenced today

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 11:18 BST

A man has been charged in connection with disorder in Blackpool last month.

Thomas Whittaker, 30, of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder which broke out on Saturday, August 3.

Thomas Whittaker, 30, of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder which broke out on Saturday, August 3. | Lancashire Police

Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “Disorder is taken very seriously in Lancashire, and we will not tolerate it in our county.

“The public’s safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything that we do.” He’s been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.

