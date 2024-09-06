A man has been charged in connection with disorder in Blackpool last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Whittaker, 30, of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder which broke out on Saturday, August 3.

Thomas Whittaker, 30, of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder which broke out on Saturday, August 3. | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “Disorder is taken very seriously in Lancashire, and we will not tolerate it in our county.

Read More Search continues for three men wanted in connection with Blackpool riots

“The public’s safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything that we do.” He’s been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.