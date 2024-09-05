Search continues for three men wanted in connection with Blackpool riots
Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.
Officers released pictures of four men they wanted to trace in connection with the riots on Monday (September 2).
On Thursday (September 5), police confirmed a 30-year-old man, from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the appeal.
He remained in custody for questioning.
The search continued for the three other men:
Josh Tickner, 21, from Blackpool
Morgan Spencer, 21, from Fleetwood
Glen Young, 22, from the Thornton-Cleveleys/Poulton area
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0793 of September 2.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.