The search continues for three men wanted in connection the riots in Blackpool.

Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.

Officers released pictures of four men they wanted to trace in connection with the riots on Monday (September 2).

Officers want to speak to these three men in connection with the riots in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to these three men in connection with the riots in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

On Thursday (September 5), police confirmed a 30-year-old man, from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the appeal.

He remained in custody for questioning.

The search continued for the three other men:

Josh Tickner, 21, from Blackpool

Morgan Spencer, 21, from Fleetwood

Glen Young, 22, from the Thornton-Cleveleys/Poulton area

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0793 of September 2.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

