Police have issued an update on a missing pilot after an abandoned aircraft was found on Monday.

A microlight aircraft was found in the Pilling area on Monday.

Garstang and Over Wyre Police received a report of the aircraft being found in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling at 10:35am Monday (10th March).

Searches were then carried out by an ambulance, an advanced paramedic and a duty officer after reports the man had fallen from a paraglider.

The pilot has now been located and was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. | Garstang and Over Wyre Police

Providing an update police have confirmed the man has now been located and was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They said: “ We asked for your help after a microlight aircraft was found in Pilling on Monday.

“Just to update you, the pilot has now been identified. Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service added: “We took a man to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

“An ambulance, an advanced paramedic and a duty officer responded to reports of a man falling from a paraglider.”