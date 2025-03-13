Police issue update on missing pilot after microlight aircraft last seen in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling
A microlight aircraft was found in the Pilling area on Monday.
Garstang and Over Wyre Police received a report of the aircraft being found in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling at 10:35am Monday (10th March).
Searches were then carried out by an ambulance, an advanced paramedic and a duty officer after reports the man had fallen from a paraglider.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Providing an update police have confirmed the man has now been located and was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
They said: “ We asked for your help after a microlight aircraft was found in Pilling on Monday.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service added: “We took a man to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
“An ambulance, an advanced paramedic and a duty officer responded to reports of a man falling from a paraglider.”