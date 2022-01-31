Police investigate suspicious fire which broke out in South Shore this morning

Four fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to Trent Road, close to Thames Primary Academy and Nursery, after the fire at a terraced home at 7.46am.

Firefighters have brought the fire under control on the first floor of the property and Electricity North West and United Utilities have been called to the scene to isolate the water and electricity.

Police have been called to help with the fire investigation and CSI are now at the scene where the road remains remains cordoned off.

A police investigation is under way after a serious fire at a home in South Shore this morning (Monday, January 31)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that everyone inside escaped unharmed and no injuries have been reported.

An upstairs window has been shattered and the inside has suffered extensive fire damage, added the fire service.

Severn Road was also shut, causing chaos for parents dropping children off at Thames Primary Academy and Nursery this morning

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.

