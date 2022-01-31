Man suffers 'life-changing' chest injuries after brutal late night attack in South Shore
A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with potentially life-changing hand and chest injuries after being attacked with a weapon in South Shore.
Police were called at 11.54pm on Saturday (January 29th) to Hawes Side Lane to reports of an assault. Officers attended and found the local man, who had been assaulted with a weapon on Hemingway.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A strong police presence, including a forensics team, remained on Hemingway and nearby Marton Drive yesterday.
Anybody with information or footage which could assist the police's investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 1836 of January 29, 2022. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
