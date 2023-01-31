Police, fire and ambulance crews respond to incident in St Annes town centre

They were called to a business premises, believed to be the Natwest bank in Orchard Road, after a basement caught fire at 9.30am.

Four engines attended and six firefighters entered the building to tackle the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported, but crews remain at the scene.

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene in Orchard Road, St Annes this morning (Tuesday, January 31). Pic credit: Lee Good

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not said what caused the fire at this stage.

A fire service spokesman said: “At 9.28am, four fire engines from Lytham, St Annes, and South Shore attended a commercial building fire on St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes.

"The incident involved the basement of a commercial building approximately 48 x 60m in size.

"Firefighters used six breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries were reported. Crews currently remain in attendance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad