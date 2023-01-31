Fatal M62 lorry fire: Traffic updates as delays build on M6 and diversions are put in place

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two HGVs on the M62 at the Croft interchange.

At 4.37am this morning (Tuesday 31 January) police were called to the collision at junction 10.

One of the vehicles was on fire, and one of the drivers sadly died at the scene.

The second driver is believed to be uninjured and helping police with enquiries.

The carriageway is closed and it is advised to avoid the area as the closure is impacting on nearby roads.