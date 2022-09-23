Police appeal for help finding missing 15-year-old boy with links to Blackpool
A 15-year-old boy, with links to Blackpool, is missing from Cumbria.
By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:05 am
Blackpool Police shared Cumbria Police’s appeal for Peter Thompson, who has been missing from Carlisle since Sunday (September 18).
He may be in west Cumbria but has links to Blackpool.
Peter is described as being 5ft 2, of stocky build, with short, brown hair, and he was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour top, grey joggers and black Nike trainers with an orange tick.
If anyone sees Peter or knows where is, contact police on 101.