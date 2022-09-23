Police appeal for help finding missing 15-year-old boy with links to Blackpool

Blackpool Police shared Cumbria Police’s appeal for Peter Thompson, who has been missing from Carlisle since Sunday (September 18).

He may be in west Cumbria but has links to Blackpool.

Have you seen missing teenager Peter Thompson?

Peter is described as being 5ft 2, of stocky build, with short, brown hair, and he was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour top, grey joggers and black Nike trainers with an orange tick.