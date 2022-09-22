This is why fire engines were called to Metropole Hotel in Blackpool on Wednesday night

This is everything the Gazette knows about what happened.

What did people see at the Metropole?

At 9:40, a member of the public posted a picture on Facebook showing crowds gathering outside of the Metropole Hotel.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to Metropole Hotel in Blackpool last night.

They also said they saw fire engines in attendence, smoke, and what looked like a fire through the windows.

What have the fire service said?

A spokesperson for Blackpool Fire Station said that three fire engines attended the scene after an alarm went off.

However, there was no fire, instead it was a false alarm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this.

What should you do if you have a faulty fire alarm?

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have a web page detailing what you should do if your fire alarm is faulty, based on what type it is.